Coronavirus forces RLI to cancel training

North Tigers v West End Bulldogs in the Rugby League Ipswich colts semi-final on Sunday, August, 26, 2018. Photo: Regi Varghese

Rugby league Ipswich has suspended training after two members of regional clubs were believed to have COVID-19.

The ban applies to all clubs and all ages both juniors and seniors.

It will come into effect immediately and remain until further direction from the QRL regarding the virus comes to hand.

RLI Chairman Gary Parker said officials were awaiting a directive to be passed down from either the QRL or Queensland Health.

He said the decision to suspend training had been taken in the meantime.

“We decided to err or the side of caution and suspend training for today and tomorrow at this stage,” he said.

“We have had reports of two potential cases at two clubs.”

Parker said it was not known at this stage whether round one would go ahead as planned.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” he said.

“A lot of sports are suspending.

“Ipswich Netball are not starting until after Easter and Toowoomba have suspended round one.

“We may well do that too but I can’t say at this stage.”

Parker conceded it would be crippling for many of the clubs who were already battling to survive if the season was abandoned.

“It will be very difficult for all of us from the NRL to the QRL and down to Community League,” he said.

“The clubs are already doing tough now.

“The last thing we need is to lose home games.”

RLI had already been forced to reconfigure the draw following the withdrawal of the Redbank Plains Bears from the A-Grade competition.

The revised draw is complete and RLI will present it to the clubs and seek feedback by Wednesday.

Of course, it all could be of no consequence if the season is called off altogether.

Parker said Rugby League Ipswich would continue to consider information as it came to hand, remain agile and make an informed decision when the appropriate time arrived.