Coronavirus forces popular attraction to shut its doors

Ravi and Jai Robinson at the Workshops Rail Museum on Wednesday.

THE Workshops Rail Museum has been temporarily closed to protect staff and visitors from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queensland Museum Network has announced all its museums across the state shut their doors at midday on Monday, March 23.

Museums also affected include the Queensland Museum at South Bank, the Cobb and Co Museum in Toowoomba and Museum of Tropical Queensland in Townsville.

Queensland Museum Network chief executive officer, Dr Jim Thompson, said the museum closures were a precaution to help slow the spread of transmission of the virus.

"We are disappointed to be closing our museums across Queensland, but the health and safety of our community, our staff, volunteers and our visitors is paramount," Dr Thompson said.

"Queensland Museum is working closely with the Queensland Government and our precinct partners in the Queensland Cultural Centre (QPAC, State Library of Queensland and Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art) to ensure the most appropriate response to COVID-19 and we will continue to keep our visitors informed and follow all health advice from the Australian Government."

If you have purchased tickets to the museum's upcoming events, school holiday workshops or temporary exhibitions such as Spiders - The Exhibition at Queensland Museum, you will be entitled to a refund.

SparkLab, Sciencentre tickets will be valid for use following the museum's reopening.

Annual passes and gift vouchers will be extended to cover the time of the closure.