SHATTERED: Harry Wood and his Ipswich Logan teammates will not have the chance to play for the Queensland Premier Grade championship due to coronavirus.
Sport

Coronavirus denies Hornets title shot

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
17th Mar 2020 5:07 PM
CRICKET: Coronavirus has robbed the Hornets of the chance to win a maiden Queensland Premier Grade crown.

In the face of the burgeoning threat of the virus, Cricket Australia resolved to suspend all Premier and Community competitions across the country.

The decision hands University the Premier Grade trophy at the expense of Ipswich Logan without a ball delivered in anger.

The Hornets had been on a roll over the back half of the season.

With Harry Wood and Sam Doggett firing, they were every chance of knocking off the fancied University outfit and clinching a historic premiership.

Coach Aaron Moore said it was shattering to be denied the opportunity to line up in the final but there was not much the club could do.

“The boys are very upset,” he said.

Moore said coronavirus was bigger than sport with all sectors facing restrictions and we all needed to toe the line.

“It is not for us to say whether it is right or wrong,” he said.

Moore said it had been a stellar campaign, with players learning and growing exponentially, and the Hornets would return bigger and better next season.

