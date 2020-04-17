Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coronavirus death toll rises to 64

by STAFF WRITERS, Mercury
17th Apr 2020 2:37 PM

A SEVENTH Tasmanian has died from coronavirus.

The 72-year-old man died this morning at the Mersey Community Hospital at Latrobe, Premier Peter Gutwein said.

"On behalf of the Government, I extend my deepest condolences to the man's family, friends and loved ones,'' he said.

"This is another sad reminder that this disease takes lives, and we must do everything we can to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"I again ask Tasmanians to work with us, do the right thing, stay home and save lives."

It is the sixth death from coronavirus on the North-West Coast, where an outbreak of the virus has occurred in recent weeks.

More than 6500 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Australia, with 2926 in New South Wales, 1302 in Victoria, 1007 in Queensland, 433 in South Australia, 535 in Western Australia, 180 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus death toll editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Special artwork decorates Top of Town in time for Anzac Day

        premium_icon Special artwork decorates Top of Town in time for Anzac Day

        News Special posters are lining the windows of local businesses.

        • 17th Apr 2020 2:12 PM
        Tossed nails, screws cause havoc in residents driveways

        premium_icon Tossed nails, screws cause havoc in residents driveways

        Crime Residents have reported finding nails on the roads throughout a town

        Pet snake slithers 10km for a cheeky grocery run

        premium_icon Pet snake slithers 10km for a cheeky grocery run

        News A pet snake escaped its enclosure and went on a long adventure

        What to do if you find yourself out of work

        premium_icon What to do if you find yourself out of work

        News 'The sooner you can get out of unemployment the better'