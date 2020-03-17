Coronavirus casualty: Tall Gums Tennis Centre shuts

STUDENTS are to miss out on tennis lessons after Walloon’s Tall Gums Centre closed indefinitely due to coronavirus.

As restrictions to everyday movement imposed across all sectors of society increase as a result of the pandemic and begin to impact the Aussie way of life, owner and head coach Stuart Ware determined the appropriate course of action was to shutdown the centre.

The local business which conducts regular workshops promoting the game of tennis and encouraging participation in regional schools, including Peak Crossing, Fernvale and Tarampa has also suspended all of its on-campus programs.

“We just felt under the circumstances, we all need to do out little bit,” Ware said.

“On our end we have kids and coaches interacting so closely together.

“Younger people are more likely to carry and transfer the virus. We also find a lot of grandparents bring the kids here for training.

“So we just thought for the sake of a few dollars, the right thing to do was close.”

Ware said the centre would suffer a considerable loss financially but all parts of the economy stood to be impacted.

“There won’t be any income whatsoever but that’s in line with other industries,” he said.

Ware said that was the unfortunate situation society was faced with and we all needed to bite the bullet, pull together and take action.

He said Tennis Australia had told individual coaches and centres to make their own decisions as to whether they would remain operational based on specific circumstances.

“I think that is a bit-wishy washy,” he said.

“I would have liked to have seen a more definite decision.

“I’d prefer to see all local fixtures and coaching called off. I’m a belts and braces man. I like to be extra safe.”

Ware said Tall Gums would stay closed until there was more clarity on the coronavirus issue and how to best manage the spread.