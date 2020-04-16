Coronavirus: Ambos call for reinforcements

IPSWICH’S paramedic numbers have received a boost as the region prepares for an increased workload amid the fight against coronavirus.

Four new Queensland Ambulance Service Recruits have been deployed at Ipswich ambulance station for the foreseeable future, with another two to arrive soon.

The intake is above the normal recruiting levels for the region, and is specifically to prepare for any possible increase in workload that might come with the pandemic.

But, as QAS Chief Superintendent for the West Moreton Local Ambulance Service Network Drew Hebbron points out, it's a case of so far, so good, with the region keeping the virus in check.

“It is very much business as usual for our crews at the moment,” Mr Hebbron said.

“There is not a lot of change in the mix of patients we are seeing, but we are going through a lot of preparation work for COVID-19 if and when an increased workload does come.”

Mr Hebbron said the new recruits, who had already undertaken real-world paramedic experience as part of their university degrees, would be placed with experienced mentors in the first few weeks on the job to ensure they have a smooth transition into what can be a high pressure job.

Minister for Ambulance Services Steven Miles said an additional 60 new graduates would begin training across Queensland later this month.

“The Majority will be placed in the south east corner of the state depending on where the demand is,” Mr Miles said.

QAS triple-0 Operations Centres will also get a boost, with an additional 15 Emergency Medical Dispatchers to begin training on April 27 this year.