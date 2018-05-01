Coronation Hotel closed until further notice

THE Coronation Hotel is closed today as the owners work their way through the changeover with the previous tenants.

Last week, the Queensland Times reported long-term owners the McLean family would take back control of the West Ipswich pub after four years.

The previous leasees poured their final drinks on Sunday night.

While owner Bridget McLean said the family planned to keep the Brisbane St watering hole open throughout the changeover, issues with licencing and utilities had arisen, forcing the temporary closure.

"The pub will be closed Tuesday and we will advise when trading will commence," she said.

"This is due to licensing requirements and handover of utilities."

Ms McLean said the family wanted to reassess the pub's place in the city before deciding on a future direction.

She said no major changes or refurbishments were planned at this stage.