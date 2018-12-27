Victorian family distraught over loss of blind lamb Nana

DEAN and Nate Carter are heartbroken this Christmas after their beloved blind lamb was stolen from the front yard of their Corio property in Victoria.

The siblings, aged five and three, started caring for Nana the lamb a few weeks ago after their mother, Kiara Stanley, adopted the lamb, which is missing its eyeballs, from a shed where she was shearing.

"We took her in because we didn't want her to get eaten by foxes," Ms Stanley said.

"Now we're really worried about what's happened to her."

The family quickly fell in love with her quirky nature and are missing her terribly.

"We used to call her name and she'd come up to us," she said.

"She was blind, so she'd just wander around and around in circles.

A blind lamb named Nana has been stolen from the front of a Corio property, leaving two brothers devastated that they've lost their pet. Nate, 3, and Dean, 5, would love their pet lamb back. Picture: Mark Wilson

"She wouldn't have even seen the person who took her coming."

Ms Stanley said she had recently found the lamb a forever home on a hobby farm with other pet sheep and was sad Nana would not get to go.

"I just want to know if she's OK," she said.

"I hope whoever took her was a nice person and they've taken her to a good home."