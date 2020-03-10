Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Corey Feldman’s documentary has been hit with tech issues. Picture: Getty Images
Corey Feldman’s documentary has been hit with tech issues. Picture: Getty Images
Movies

Corey's explosive sex-abuse doco screening ‘hit by hackers’

by Staff Reporter
10th Mar 2020 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The screening of Corey Feldman's explosive "The Rape of Two Coreys" documentary - which claims to expose sexual predators in Hollywood - has been delayed.

Though strenuously hyped by Feldman, the online premiere for the film has been hit by technical difficulties online .

For $20, users were promised access to a live-stream of the film at 2pm AEDT, with a Q&A with Feldman to follow.

Corey Feldman in his new documentary about paedophiles in Hollywood.
Corey Feldman in his new documentary about paedophiles in Hollywood.

But fans took to Twitter complaining that they could not access the film, with some even offering tech help with the various error messages.

Eventually, Feldman, who was at a concurrent live screening in LA tweeted that "THE FILM IS STARTING 15 MIN LATE DUE 2 THE WEBSITE CRASHING! WHICH IS ACTUALLLY A GOOD THING!"

More to come

More Stories

Show More
celebrity corey feldmen documentaries entertainment hollywood abuse sex abuse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pisasale extortion appeal bid dismissed

        premium_icon Pisasale extortion appeal bid dismissed

        Crime Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale, who was jailed for two years after being found guilty of impersonating a private investigator, has had his appeal dismissed.

        • 10th Mar 2020 2:03 PM
        Major builder ‘likely’ to go bust, QBCC warns

        premium_icon Major builder ‘likely’ to go bust, QBCC warns

        Business A Brisbane builder has had his licence suspended

        • 10th Mar 2020 2:15 PM
        Six generations walk Minden school halls

        premium_icon Six generations walk Minden school halls

        News This prep student has followed in the footsteps of her family who have learned at...

        School shaves for a cure

        premium_icon School shaves for a cure

        News Students and teachers band together to raise money for cancer

        • 10th Mar 2020 2:23 PM