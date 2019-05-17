Oates gives up half a mill to stay with Broncos

QUEENSLAND Origin star Corey Oates will sacrifice more than $500,000 by shunning rival NRL offers and inking a new contract worth up to $2.4 million to remain at the Broncos.

Oates has rejected the option to go to the open market and will sign a multi-year extension with the Broncos in a boost for Brisbane ahead of Friday's blockbuster against the Roosters at Suncorp Stadium.

Broncos powerbrokers and Oates' management are in advanced stages of negotiations. The Maroons winger will formally ink a three-or-four deal within the month to ensure he remains at Red Hill until at least the end of 2022.

The off-contract Oates has received significant interest from NRL rivals, with one Sydney-based club discussing an offer worth at least $700,000-a-season.

Brisbane cannot win a bidding war due to salary-cap pressures, but Oates has put loyalty ahead of dollars in his desire to remain with a Broncos club he first joined as a 15-year-old from central Queensland.

Oates' Broncos upgrade will be worth around $600,000 annually, making the 24-year-old one of the highest-paid wingers in the NRL.

The Broncos' retention of prop Joe Ofahengaue to a three-year deal and Oates' imminent signature leaves blockbusting forward Tevita Pangai Jr and Alex Glenn as Brisbane's two leading off-contract top-liners.

Oates, Suncorp Stadium's greatest tryscorer with 50 four-pointers at the venue, takes on the Roosters tonight with the comfort of knowing he has long-term security at the Broncos.

Oates doesn’t want to play footy anywhere else. Image: AAP Image/Darren England

"I'm really happy at the Broncos. I'll be staying here," Oates said.

"My heart is here.

"I understand it's a business these days and you only have a short career, but I love playing at the Broncos and I won't be going anywhere."

Due to a change of management last season, Oates was unable to sign until after the 2018 campaign, forcing his new agent, George Mimis, to broker only a 12-month deal which put the hulking winger back on the open market this year.

But Mimis has told the Broncos Oates has no interest in sourcing rival offers.

Oates' new Brisbane deal will see him become a 10-year Bronco following his NRL debut in 2013.

Mimis confirmed Oates will extend his career at the Broncos beyond this season.

Oates has developed into one of the game's premier wingers. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"Corey has a strong desire to build on his career thus far with the Broncos," he said.

"To that end, we are hopeful of a new contract in the not too distant future."

Oates has scored 88 tries from 129 NRL games, including nine from as many matches this season, prompting Broncos coach Anthony Seibold to laud his importance to his back three.

"(Broncos CEO) Paul White has had some fantastic conversations with Corey and his manager, so we've got no concerns about Corey leaving," he said.

"He adds great value not just on the park but off the park as well, he is a fantastic fit for the club, I really enjoy coaching him.

"He has a great character so I don't want Corey going anywhere else."