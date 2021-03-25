Menu
Subscribe
Cops wrap up report into tragic farm death

by Shayla Bulloch
25th Mar 2021 2:09 PM
A POLICE investigation into the tragic death of a North Queensland teenager has been completed, with police so far not laying any charges.

Mackenzie Guild, 15, died when she was struck by a stray snatch strap on her family property at Niall Station, 170km north of Charters Towers, on September 25.

Ms Guild was sitting in the tray of a ute with her sister while the driver tried to pull another bogged vehicle out of mud.

Mackenzie Guild, 15, was killed and her sister Charlie, 11, injured when they were helping tow a bogged vehicle at their family cattle property Niall Station, about 170 km north of Charters Towers. Picture Supplied
The strap broke, hitting her in the chest, and she died at the scene.

The strap broke, hitting her in the chest, and she died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit have finalised their report for the Coroner, and no charges have been laid by police so far.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police said a report from Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) was still pending before the Coroner could begin their report.

WHS has been contacted for comment.

Ms Guild was a beloved student at Columba Catholic College and her principal, Candi Dempster, said at the time that her death was heartbreaking.

"Mackenzie had a sense of hope, positivity and a 'have a go nature' at every opportunity presented to her," Ms Dempster said.

Mackenzie Guild, 15 (far right), was killed and her sister Charlie, 11, injured when they were helping tow a bogged vehicle at their family cattle property Niall Station, about 170 km north of Charters Towers.
Mackenzie Guild, 15 (far right), was killed and her sister Charlie, 11, injured when they were helping tow a bogged vehicle at their family cattle property Niall Station, about 170 km north of Charters Towers.

"Just like her mum, Mackenzie had that same spirit, an indomitable spirit.

"She was so comfortable in her own skin. She's one of those characters that actually lights up the room."

Ms Guild was sitting in the tray of the ute with her sister, Charlie, 11, who was injured in the incident.

She was flown to Townsville University Hospital at the time.

Ms Guild's death was the first of two farm accidents in the region in six months.

Ingham boy, Will Murdoch, was killed on Monday night in a four-wheeler rollover at his family property.

