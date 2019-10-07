Menu
Health

Cop’s ‘trigger finger’ compo win after nabbing pitch invader

by Linda Silmalis
7th Oct 2019 12:54 PM
A COP diagnosed with "trigger finger" has won his bid to receive workers compensation.

Australian Federal Police officer Benjamin Kropp injured his left thumb while working in crowd control at Canberra Stadium.

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal heard on Friday that the Mr Kropp hyper-extended his thumb when he grabbed a male pitch invader during an Asian Cup soccer match in 2015.

Mr Kropp initially claimed workers compensation for treatment for his left thumb, before seeking payment for injuries to his right finger.

The Tribunal heard Kropp had developed a condition called "trigger finger", which had arisen from his right hand overcompensation as a result of the injuries he had sustained to his left hand.

The officer was injured grabbing a pitch invader at an Asian Cup soccer match in 2015.
Kropp had originally thought that he had injured his right hand without his knowledge or had been bitten by an insect, the Tribunal heard.

"My right index finger is restricted in movement and I have difficulties straightening it without assistance, and without pain," Kropp said in a statement to the Tribunal.

After multiple tests, four doctors agreed Mr Kropp was suffering from "stenosing tenosynovitis", also known as "trigger finger".

While one doctor claimed the condition was not as a result of his injures to his left thumb, the Tribunal was satisfied that Kropp should be eligible for compensation.

The Tribunal heard Mr Kropp had worked in the AFP emergency management and planning unit, with his time split in outside and inside duties.

After the injury, Mr Kropp was restricted to administrative duties.

"Prior to his left hand injury, his non-dominant right hand would have been used for a much more limited range of functions and much less frequently when performing his office based work," tribunal senior member Linda Kirk said.

"Having regard to the evidence of the medical experts, the Tribunal is satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that the Applicant's overuse and/or different use of his right hand to perform his work duties during the period between March and July 2015 contributed to his stenosing tenosynovitis condition."

