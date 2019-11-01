Cops to re-enact bikie murder

POLICE will stage a re-enactment of the murder of a notorious Gold Coast bikie and his business partner.

Comanchero bikie and Monstr Clothing label founder Shane Ross, 36, was shot dead in a Tallebudgera Park on October 18.

His friend and business partner, Cameron Martin, 47, was found dead in the wreck of a white Mercedes that crashed into a tree on Tallebudgera Creek Rd, three days before Mr Ross's body was discovered in bushland.

A post-mortem later revealed he had been shot in the chest.

The pair had been drinking at the Pimpama Tavern before they were killed as they met in Martin Sheils Park.

Shane Ross, 36.

Cameron Martin, 47.

Police will tonight stage a re-enactment in a bid to gain more information from the public.

"They will establish a re-enactment at Martin Sheils Park around 7.00pm, using a white 2015 Mercedes Benz C200 series sedan - similar to the one Cameron Martin was driving along Tallebudgera Creek Road at the time of his death," a police spokesman said.

"As part of this re-enactment, passing motorists will be stopped and provided a questionnaire to see if they can provide any information or dash-camera footage from the night of Friday, October 18."

Police are still looking for a third man, who was seen apparently injured walking near the scene of the crash about 9.30pm on October 18.