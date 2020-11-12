Cops target local roads as leaders take pledge

Queensland Police will target poor driver behaviour in the lead up to the festive season (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

LOCAL police say they will be targeting bad road behaviour in the Lockyer Valley in the lead-up to the festive season.

Their warning comes ahead of National Road Safety Week next week, that aims to raise awareness and make all roads safer for everyone.

Acting Officer in Charge of Lowood Police, Senior Sergeant James Bromley said police would be focusing on the ‘fatal 5’ and encouraged motorists to take the National Road Safety Week pledge to make all roads safer.

Sgt Bromley said Lowood Police would be targeting high risk behaviour, particularly speeding and illegal mobile phone usage behind the wheel.

Driver fatigue will also be one of the key targets.

Increased patrols for poor driver behaviour will also occur through known high risk patches including the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne, Office in Charge at Gatton Gatton, said increased patrols targeting drink and drug driving would occur through the Lockyer Valley in the lead-up to Christmas and into the new year.

So far this year, 231 people have died on Queensland’s roads, which is 41 more than this time last year.

State member for Lockyer, Jim McDonald told the Gatton Star that in his time as a former police officer he’s had many personal experiences of telling loved ones of the untimely death of one of their own.

“From these experiences, I find motivation to fight for road safety funding. Every improvement can save a life,” Mr McDonald said.

Mr McDonald will take the National Road Safety Week pledge and encouraged all Lockyer Valley residents to do the same.

“As I have said to my own children regarding road safety, if you make one mistake, it can cost yours or somebody else’s life,” Mr McDonald said.

Member for Wright, Scott Buchholz said the federal government is funding various road safety projects throughout the Lockyer Valley.

In September, Mr Buchholz announced $1.3 million in new funding for local roads and bridges in the Lockyer Valley Regional Council area.

“We have a $60 million allocation to the Warrego Highway between Toowoomba and Ipswich, under the Roads of Strategic Importance initiative,” Mr Buchholz said.

In his role as Assistant Minister for Road Safety & Freight Transport, Mr Buchholz said “road safety is everyone’s responsibility. When you get behind the wheel, be it of a car, truck, bike or bus – you’re responsible for doing the right thing”.

Mr Buchholz said planned upgrades to the Warrego Highway will improve road safety, increase the reliability of the highway and better connect residents and businesses.

National Road Safety Week will be held from November 15 to November 22.

To take part in National Road Safety Week and sign the pledge, visit roadsafetyweek.com.au.