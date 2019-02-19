Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MODIFIED WEAPON: One of the guns confiscated by Gatton detectives.
MODIFIED WEAPON: One of the guns confiscated by Gatton detectives.
News

Cops target illegal modified guns

Meg Bolton
by
19th Feb 2019 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MODIFIED guns are on the radar for police after two altered weapons were found within four days in Gatton alone.

The guns found were shortened, reducing the length and size of the weapons.

Police suspected the guns found were shortened to become more concealable.

Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch officer in charge Detective Sergeant Brett Richard said the find was concerning because of the potential link to other crime.

"There is no lawful reason to modify weapons," Sgt Richard said.

It is against the law to modify weapons in any shape or form.

Sgt Richard said his office worked tirelessly to ensure the community was safe. Eradicating, modified guns is one of his priorities.

He said people found with modified weapons could face numerous charges which could result in fines and prison sentences.

Sgt Richard urged people to do the right thing and not modify guns.

Police across the region carried out gun audits regularly to ensure everyone who had a gun on their property had a licence.

Laidley Police Station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said his team also used the gun auditing process to ensure licence holders were adequately prepared for potential thefts.

He said his team checked in with a number of licence holders after an increased number of gun licence holders were targeted late last year.

The process was an attempt to ensure compliance and safety to both licence holders and the general community.

If you have information about modified weapons or unlicensed guns holders, contact your local police station, Police Link on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

gatton guns lockyer valley modified police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest cats in Ipswich

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest cats in Ipswich

    News IPSWICH residents love their cats, and more than 350 owners submitted photos in the search for the city's cutest cats and kittens.

    • 19th Feb 2019 10:03 AM
    Former editor embarks on memoir writing project

    premium_icon Former editor embarks on memoir writing project

    Books Keepsake combines pictorial history as well as life memories

    • 19th Feb 2019 9:16 AM
    MP's challenge to Ipswich's anti-dump groups

    premium_icon MP's challenge to Ipswich's anti-dump groups

    Environment She said people's waste needed to go somewhere

    Fight about sacred creek site spills into court

    premium_icon Fight about sacred creek site spills into court

    Environment An injunction has been lodged and it could affect work in the area