Cops spot pot in plant holders over the fence

TAKING a peep over a backyard fence police spotted what looked to be a few cannabis plants growing in pots.

But by the time they knocked on the door with a search warrant the pots were empty – the suspect plants having vanished into thin air.

Rosewood homeowner John Bell told the officers he had no plants before letting them in to check.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard after seeing the now bare pots the police officers showed Bell photos they’d taken earlier depicting dope plants in the pots.

Bell then acknowledged the cannabis sighting, saying the plants were being grown by a mate and that he himself would use the leaf to make butter.

Bell was then charged with two offences.

John Jeffrey Bell, 61, pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs at Rosewood on October 22; and permitting use of place for a drug offence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O’Neill said police had been at a Mill St property and saw over a fence in a nearby garden of another house small green leafy plants growing in pots.

They were about 40 to 50cm high.

But when police later went to the house with a search warrant Bell said he had no drugs on the property.

“Officers located four empty pot plant holders, Sgt O’Neill said.

“The dirt looked to be disturbed recently.”

Sgt O’Neill said police showed Bell the photos taken a few days earlier, Bell saying the plants were being grown by a mate and he’d allowed them to be grown.

When asked who supplied the pot plant holders, Bell said he did.

But his mate attended the house to water the plants.

A neighbour had told him that the police had been earlier, Bell saying he then rang his mate to remove the plants.

“The plants did not belong to me,” Bell told the court.

“Had a deal with a mate. He gave me leaf.

“I used the leaf to make butter, pain medication for my back and shoulder.”

Magistrate Brian Kucks said it boiled down to Bell loaning out a bit of his garden bed to someone else to do something and the person used his water and hose to produce cannabis.

He reminded Bell that growing marijuana was still illegal in Queensland despite the media publicity given to medical marijuana.

Bell was convicted and fined $600.