Cops smell dope on disqualified driver

CHANCE: Karne Price received a stern warning in an Ipswich court after being caught with drugs and driving while disqualified. Ross Irby

DISQUALIFIED driver Karne Price snubbed his nose at the courts and simply kept on driving utes.

But when police busted him behind the wheel of his boss' Great Wall ute their noses smelled marijuana.

They seized a bag of dope and an illegal Taser.

It was nearly the last straw for Price who scored a jail term for the audacity of his illegal behaviour.

Karne Brayden Price, 21 from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two offences of driving unlicensed when disqualified by court order; possession of dangerous drugs; and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said Price was intercepted by Ipswich police at 9.40pm on January 31 driving a Holden ute on Brisbane St.

He said the ute accelerated heavily, its engine revving loudly when traffic lights went green. Police activated sirens and flashing lights and Price stopped.

Price said he held no licence as it was disqualified for two years on January 7.

Constable Shelton said Price was again intercepted driving when disqualified at New Chum two weeks later on February 12.

He was stopped by police at 6.20pm while driving a Great Wall ute.

"He appeared uneasy, began to sweat when police officers mentioned they could smell cannabis,” Constable Shelton said.

"He says he'd been at a mates' and went and purchased cannabis for $200. It weighed 31.1g.

"A black Taser was under the driver's seat. Had a cartridge attached.”

Price told police he paid $20 on a website to buy the weapon.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Price, a landscaper, instructs he'd been driving his boss'swork ute back to Marburg.

He had been self-medicating with the drug.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said the 31g "was quite a bit, though”.

She said the offences were Price's third and fourth convictions for driving when disqualified.

"It's a matter of time. If you don't wake up to yourself you will be spending longer and longer times in prison for disqualified driving,” Ms Sturgess said.

"It's your very last opportunity here.

"If you do not comply there is not much for you but be locked up. Do you understand?”

"Yep,” Price said.

Price was sentenced to four months jail on each of the two disqualified drive offences; both suspended for two years.

He was now disqualified from driving for three years, Ms Sturgess saying that if he does not re-offend Price can apply to have his licence returned after two years.

"Three years is a longer time to play the odds, Mr Price,” she said. "You will get caught if you drive.”

For the drug offence his existing supervised probation order was extended to 15 months.