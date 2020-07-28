Cops search man’s bedroom after finding MDMA, capsules

Clayton Mellings has been ordered to pay a $950 fine after he pleaded guilty to three charges.

LIVING with his mum did little to stop one man from catching police attention after he had already been caught with drugs.

Police arrived at a building at a Laidley address with a search warrant on May 9.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Clayton Henry Mellings had been present when police arrived at the building at 2.30pm.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said a demountable building at the back of the property drew police attention and Mellings and another person were inside.

He said the pair co-operated with police.

“They have assisted police in their search and have been quite frank and open with their approach toward police,” Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard Mellings had admitted to police he had MDMA and showed them about 9 grams of the substance.

Police found empty capsules, which Mellings said he had intended to put the MDMA into.

Just over a month later, police arrived at another Laidley address – this time Mellings’ mother’s home – to search it.

“The defendant was not present however the search was conducted in the presence of another person,” Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard police searched Mellings’ bedroom and found a bottle containing empty capsule shells, clip-seal plastic bags and digital scales.

Mellings pleaded guilty to three drug-related charges.

His lawyer requested no conviction be recorded and sought a fine between $600 and $1000.

Noting Mellings’ lack of criminal history, Magistrate Damien Carroll agreed a conviction need not be recorded but said a fine would need to be in the “upper end”.

He told Mellings drug-related crimes accounted for a large portion of the charges he had seen in court.

“I can tell you now from where I sit in this court, drugs account for 80 to 90 per cent of offending either directly or indirectly,” Mr Carroll said.

“I just signed a warrant for the police to go out and search a premises where a 16-year-old is engaging in the supply of drugs – it’s a very serious problem.”

Mellings was ordered to pay a $950 fine within four months and a conviction was not recorded.

