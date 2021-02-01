Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Naomi Kokkinos, 44, died in a car crash near Cloncurry on December 28.
Naomi Kokkinos, 44, died in a car crash near Cloncurry on December 28.
News

Cops search for witnesses to double fatal

Caitlan Charles
by
1st Feb 2021 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for two women who may have witnessed a fatal crash last year.

Police investigating the a double fatal traffic crash in Cloncurry are appealing for help.

About 6.35am a ute travelling on the Barkly Highway, 26km west of Cloncurry, collided with a road train.

Officers are hoping to speak to two potential witnesses of the crash.

The scene of the fatal crash near Cloncurry
The scene of the fatal crash near Cloncurry

Two women in a small white car were seen in the area at the time.

As a result of the crash, 44-year-old Naomi Kokkinos and a 17-year-old boy died.

The diver of the road train was flown to Mount Isa Base Hospital for treatment.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information, phone Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000, quoting the reference number QP2002659458.

You can also report information online.

 

 

 

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Cops search for witnesses to double fatal

More Stories

Show More
crash fatal crash fatality

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warrego speedster doesn’t recall driving 114km/h in 80 zone

        Premium Content Warrego speedster doesn’t recall driving 114km/h in 80 zone

        News IN COURT: A man said he ‘had no memory’ of driving 114 km/hr in an 80 zone along the Warrego Hwy.

        Goal-scoring entertainer Dylan comfortable in A-League

        Premium Content Goal-scoring entertainer Dylan comfortable in A-League

        Soccer Ipswich footballer belongs in elite competition

        Mum gets bee in bonnet, raises fists to cops in heated argument

        Premium Content Mum gets bee in bonnet, raises fists to cops in heated...

        Crime A Hatton Vale mum who thought her son was going to be sent to jail has raised her...

        Qld calls for 'targeted' JobKeeper to help tourism industry

        Premium Content Qld calls for 'targeted' JobKeeper to help tourism industry

        Health Queensland Premier told to ‘play her part’ to support tourism