Cops reveal new details after mum vanishes without a trace

A Brisbane mother was last seen on the city's southside before she vanished with her phone tracking to the northside, detectives have revealed.

Natarn Auld, 38, left her Capalaba unit three weeks ago but hasn't touched her phone, bank account or social media since.

38-year-old Natarn Auld has been reported missing from Capalaba. Picture Facebook

Detective Inspector Steve Hollands said the last confirmed sighting of the mother-of-three was CCTV footage at 3.30am on December 14 on Redland Bay Rd at Capalaba.

Police believe she left her home at Mount Cotton Rd on foot, 1-2km away, and have appealed for anyone who saw her or other people or vehicles between 3.30am-4.20am to contact police.

"In that (CCTV footage) we can see the missing person is alone, she is walking, she is still wearing the same clothing (she was wearing the night before)," Insp Hollands said.

"We have information that she was still in this area until about 4.20am.

"There is information that she travelled in a vehicle, but we don't know what vehicle, to that Northgate-Nundah area," he said.

"We have excluded that at this stage from our investigation.

"There is certainly evidence to suggest that items belonging to her were in that north Brisbane area of Northgate and Nundah but there is no sightings of the missing person.

"We have received information and I can't disclose it for operational reasons that the missing person left the area at 4.20am. It is information that we've received that she was tracking out of Capalaba at 4.20am."

Detective Inspector Steve Hollands. Picture: Richard Walker

Natarn Auld

Police and SES today are searching along a creek and forest area, stretching 1km from Redland Bay Rd to Moreton Bay Rd.

Detectives from the homicide squad are also involved in the case and investigators previously said they suspected she had been murdered.

"At this stage there is no persons of interest," Insp Hollands said.

"At this stage we haven't been able to ascertain a motive and certainly no suspects have been identified.

"Murder is obviously a possibility but there are other options that may have occurred and there is still the slight possibility that we find the missing person alive."

Insp Hollands said the mother-of-three was using her phone after leaving her unit.

He appealed for anyone who had been in contact with her to get in touch with police.

"It's not clear who she may have been in contact with at that time," Insp Hollands said.

"The phone has not been found at this stage and none of her belongings have been found at this stage."

Police had received information relating to drugs however Insp Hollands said investigators had not uncovered that as a motive for what might have happened.

Queensland Police Service search a creek in Nudgee for 38-year-old Natarn Auld who was reported missing from Capalaba in the early hours of December 14. Picture: Richard Walker



"As the passage of time has gone on our expectation of finding her alive has somewhat lessened and we do fear that the worst has happened to her," he said.

"We will be searching for her body possibly any of her belongings that have been left here.

"It's a really, really tough time for the family. Our heart goes out to them and we are supporting them as best we can.

"Certainly they fear the worst, the fact that they haven't heard from her for some period of time."

The mother-of-three was last seen on the western side of Redland Bay Rd.

"We would appeal to anybody who may have travelling in that area between 3.30am and 4.20am, anybody on foot or in a vehicle that may have seen our missing person or any other person or vehicle that may have been acting suspiciously we ask them to come forward to police and Crime Stoppers," Insp Hollands said.

On December 13, Ms Auld was pictured going to a BP service station on Redland Bay Rd at Capalaba and bought food about 11.40pm.

She was with a man, a friend, at the time and was wearing long grey pants, a jumper, thongs and a gold necklace. Police have said they are not treating him as a person of interest at this stage.

Can you help? Policelink: 131444

Originally published as Cops reveal new details after mum vanishes without a trace