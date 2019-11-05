Cops probe video of girls on 4WD

VISION has emerged of two young girls riding unrestrained on top of a four-wheel drive on a suburban road in Perth.

The shocking stunt has prompted an investigation by Western Australia Police, with the vehicle's number plate visible in the clip.

Channel 7 breakfast show Sunrise aired the CCTV and mobile phone video this morning that shows the children sitting on top of the white 4WD.

Police in WA are investigating after this vision emerged showing two children riding on top of a 4WD.

The girls are sitting on roof racks.

It's not clear when the incident occurred. The West Australian newspaper said the video was taken in the suburb of Jindalee.

The vehicle rolls along the suburban street at a fairly low speed, with the girls sitting on roof racks.

A WA Police spokesperson said the matter was being investigated.

It comes just several weeks after a tragic joy ride gone wrong in which a Gold Coast teenager died after falling from the tray of a ute.

Fifteen-year-old Joc Thompson died when he fell from a ute at Bundall on the Gold Coast.

Joc Thompson, 15, suffered serious head injuries in the September 29 incident and was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

Police charged a 16-year-old Queensland boy with dangerous driving of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm and unlicensed driving.

And in May, a Melbourne man fell out of the back of a moving ute in Campbellfield and died in hospital from his injuries.