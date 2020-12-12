Cops prioritise battle against neighbourhood hoons

Senior Sergeant Lee Fortune said Karana Downs police were cracking down on hooning.

BRASSALL residents sick of hearing the screeching tyres of hoons have been complaining to police “sometimes daily”.

Their concerns have been heard by Karana Downs police who are further ramping up efforts to target hoons.

Karana Downs Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Lee Fortune said the fight against hooning drivers was an ongoing battle.

“We have zero tolerance for hooning, are acutely aware of the impacts it has on the members of the community and are working hard to prevent and disrupt the offenders,” Snr Sgt Fortune said.

“We are constantly trying to target it but it’s the sort of thing where you need to be there while it’s happening to take action or change offenders’ attitudes.”

He said the station had been building intelligence with the help of community members and were putting more crew on the ground to catch offenders.

“(It might) look like we’re doing nothing because people don’t see us in the middle of the night,” he said.

“We are targeting it through increased police presence, strong enforcement through infringement notices, prosecuting offenders where possible and impounding and immobilising vehicles.”

Snr Sgt Fortune said the station had already caught a number of offenders and said the main culprits tended to be young males, sometimes teenagers.

“From what I’ve seen, many of the offenders are living in the area,” he said.

“Its not that it’s an area people go to (for hooning).”

He said it made it harder to catch offenders.

“That’s where the difficulty is; it’s not like (it’s every) Friday night,” he said.

“It’s sporadic.”

Community members can report via the Policelink website https://www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or the HOON Hotline 134 666 (13HOON).

