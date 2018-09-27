Cops pounce on driver's 'pinprick pupils'

EYES with "pinprick pupils" alerted police to Tyler Espinosa when they stopped his vehicle.

A subsequent check confirmed their suspicions.

Tyler Maclearn Espinosa, 23, from Teneriffe, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said officers intercepted a black ute on Pine Mountain Rd, Brassall, on August 31.

Sgt Dick said a clip seal bag was found in the driver's door console, containing broken capsules and a brown powder substance.

Espinosa admitted it was MDMA.

He had purchased it the previous weekend and had taken half.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Espinosa had dual US citizenship and sought a conviction not be recorded.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess refused. She said Espinosa already had previous convictions for more serious offences.

"The best way not to interfere with your travel plans is to not use drugs," she said.

Espinsosa was fined $450.