Cops nab weed smoker after 21st birthday party

CELEBRATING a 21st birthday by smoking a few joints backfired on an Ipswich woman when she tested positive a few days later to having drugs in her system when driving.

Cheryl Maree Pyne, 37, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to dug driving (marijuana) while on a probationary licence in Ipswich on June 7. Police intercepted a blue Holden car she was driving just before 8am on the Warwick Road.

"I went to a 21st birthday party. I had some joints.

It was a stupid idea and it was five days later," Pyne told an Ipswich court. Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she can see the difficulties Pyne has had in keeping her licence. Fined $350, she lost her licence for three months.

Adam Jasper, 42, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Townsville on April 19; and driving when disqualified by a court order. Jasper was fined $1850 and disqualified two years and six months.

Allee Moana Murray-Tawhiti, 21, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on June 6. Fined $350, she lost her licence for three months.

Crystal Anne Harrold, 31, from Sadliers Crossing, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine and marijuana) at Brassall on May 5. Police prosecutor Jack Scott told the court officers saw her driving at the McDonalds car park at 1.50pm and she tested positive to drugs.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said that from her court history Harrold may have a drug issue - and obviously still using as it was detected in her system. Harrold was disqualified one month and fined $350.

Stephen Michael Covacevich, 54, from Boonah, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Boonah (0.053) on May 20. Intercepted at 11am he told police that he drank one glass of whisky. Fined $350 - sent to SPER, he lost his licence for two months. The groundskeeper was issued a restricted work licence.

Beverly Merna Compton, 26, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving on Redbank Plains Road on April 24.

Police intercepted her blue Holden Commodore at 4.10pm and she tested positive to marijuana. Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said the mum of four was a sole parent and will suffer inconvenience without her licence.

He said she used the drug for her anxiety. Compton lost her licence for one month and fined $350 - sent to SPER.

Dale Arthur Jeffery, 33, from Collingwood Park, was fined $350 and disqualified two months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Collingwood Park on June 1. He was issued a restricted work licence.

Rebecca Josephine Lee, 34, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Chubb St on June 5. She tested positive to having marijuana traces in her saliva. "The reason was I had some bad family news about my dad and I stressed out," Lee told the court. Fined $550 - SPER, she lost her licence three for months.

Amanda Jayne Barber, 47, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drink driving on Forest Hill Road (.145) on June 20.

Prosecutor Sgt Matt Donnelly said that when police intercepted her car at 11.55am they could smell liquor and she had watery eyes.

"She says she was driving to Plainlands to buy kerosene," he said. Barber, who was deeply remorseful, was fined $950 and disqualified eight months.