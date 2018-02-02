Cops grilled during call girl's attempted murder trial

Jessica Honey Fallon has been accused of attempting to murder Murwillumbah man Michael Martin.

Jessica Honey Fallon has been accused of attempting to murder Murwillumbah man Michael Martin. Souce: Facebook / NSW police

WHEN prostitute and drug addict Jessica Honey Fallon shared intimate knowledge about the April 2014 home invasion and bashing of Murwillumbah man Michael Anthony Martin with police, was she just making it all up?

And was the police investigation into her involvement in the brutal crime compromised from the start, because it was based on an informal police interview - which was both unrecorded, and included suggestive questioning?

These were some of the questions raised by Fallon's defence barrister Alissa Moen in Lismore District Court yesterday during her lengthy cross examination of the officers involved in the investigation.

Fallon, 23, is standing trial for the attempted murder of Martin and the grievous bodily harm of his flatmate Edmund Manning on the night of April 6-7, 2014. She has pleaded not guilty.

The court has heard the initial event which sparked police interest in Fallon was a 3am chat on June 10, 2014, between her and an officer following her arrest on an unrelated matter. Basic notes were taken but it was not recorded.

During the conversation, Fallon was asked if she knew "anything about a home invasion on Quarry Rd" and shared a number of details.

The court heard interviewing officer Senior Constable Andrew Ross twice put details forward about the crime as a way of prompting Fallon during the conversation.

The word "stab" or "knife" did not appear in any of the notes, despite Fallon later claiming she stabbed Martin in the face and neck.

Coincidentally, three days after that June 10 conversation, Martin was murdered in the same South Murwillumbah unit he was brutally attacked in two months prior.

This elevated the investigation to the homicide squad, and the June 10 interview with Fallon became a key lead in the case.

Homicide detectives interviewed Fallon in Grafton prison on June 15 and June 17.

But the court heard a check up of several of Fallon's claims revealed nothing but dead ends.

An underwater search was conducted by police divers on the banks of the Tweed River at Tweed Heads where Fallon claimed she disposed of guns used in the home invasion, but none were found.

Remnants of a fire pit near a yellow two storey Murwillumbah home where Fallon claimed the assailants had burnt their clothes revealed no forensic link back to Quarry Rd.

Number plates she claimed were stolen from Beaudesert in Queensland and fitted to the car used in the home invasion were never reported stolen.

The court also heard that at no time was Fallon warned by in the 15 and 17 June interviews that what she said could be used as evidence against her.

Under cross examination, homicide squad officer Sean West said he elected not to warn Fallon because "my view at the time was just to see what information she had".

The court heard that the conversation was "very much focused on the murder inquiry".

The trial continues.