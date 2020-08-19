Cops’ graphic crime scene pictures after man’s death

A pathology report into precisely what killed a Brisbane businessman during an alleged sex act gone wrong is expected to be crucial in the case of a sex worker accused of causing his death.

Madeleine Joan Lewin, 32, was remanded in custody on a return to prison warrant in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Tuesday, two days after she was charged with the manslaughter of Anthony Brady, 52.

Police will allege the pair met in a room at the Sunshine Tower Hotel on Sheridan St in the Cairns CBD on Wednesday night while he was on a work trip to the city.

The Sunshine Tower Hotel on Sheridan Street, where the body of Brisbane man Anthony Brady, 52, was found on Friday. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE



The 52-year-old died in the room and it will be alleged she fled the scene before his body was located by police about two days later.

It is understood pictures taken by police at the crime scene are particularly graphic.

Ms Lewin did not appear in court on Tuesday with her solicitor Mark Butler asking for the case to be adjourned while awaiting a brief of evidence from police.

The case returns to court on October 28.

Mr Butler said Probation and Parole had decided to issue the return to prison warrant, meaning she could not apply for bail.

The court did not hear what she was on parole for.

Police prosecutor Nick Anderson asked for an eight-week adjournment instead of the usual six-week gap.

Madeleine Lewin, 32, was named a person of interest before her arrest. Picture Police Media

Mr Butler consented to the extended adjournment and said Ms Lewin was "not prejudiced" by the delay due to the warrant.

He said the brief would likely include "expert evidence we can't argue against" and they were also awaiting the pathologist report.

According to court documents Mr Brady died "on or about" last Wednesday in Cairns City.

Police said on Monday results of post-mortem examinations usually took some time and were yet to be received.

Police released CCTV footage of Anthony Brady in a Sheridan St service station on Wednesday August 12.

They have remained tight-lipped over Mr Brady's likely cause of death.

Mr Brady, a married service station auditor, arrived in Cairns last Monday and was due to return home on Thursday, but never made his flight.

A missing persons alert was put out for Mr Brady on Friday when he failed to make it home.

Police tracked Mr Brady on CCTV leaving his own hotel - the Cairns Plaza Hotel - on Wednesday night.

He could be seen walking to the nearby Caltex service station on Sheridan St - just metres from the Sunshine Tower Hotel.

Police searched scrubland off Ray Jones Drive in Woree on Thursday, some 5km from the CBD, after it is understood his mobile phone had "pinged" out there.

They also released CCTV footage of him at a Sheridan St service shortly before his death.

Originally published as Cops' graphic crime scene pictures after Brisbane man's hotel death