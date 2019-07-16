Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The nine-year-old's
The nine-year-old's "very detailed" drawing of the suspect truck. PHOTO: Springville Police Department
News

Cops get great drawing of suspect vehicle thanks to girl, 9

16th Jul 2019 3:59 PM

A NINE-YEAR-OLD's superior drawing skills have helped police locate some suspects.

A Springville Police Department corporal from Sprinville, Utah, was investigating a package theft in a neighbourhood when he found the nine-year-old witness and asked for a description of the suspect vehicle.

Well, he certainly got what he asked for.

The young girl produced a "very well drawn" picture of the suspect vehicle - a red truck.

The department's Facebook post attracted many comments from people impressed with the girl's skills, saying she has a bright future as a sketch artist.

The police are still investigating the theft and searching for the occupants of the car - reportedly a man and a woman.

The suspect truck police are trying to find. PHOTO: Springville Police Department
The suspect truck police are trying to find. PHOTO: Springville Police Department
cops drawing springville police department truck
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Council details 'significant' dispute with Springfield group

    premium_icon Council details 'significant' dispute with Springfield group

    Council News The council has revealed what's next as it attempts to come to an agreement with the powerful developer of the master-planned city.

    • 16th Jul 2019 3:50 PM
    • 1 TimI
    466 per cent spike in complaints about councillors

    premium_icon 466 per cent spike in complaints about councillors

    Council News Councillor complaints referred to Crime and Corruption Commission

    Smoke alert for Ipswich suburbs, hwy

    premium_icon Smoke alert for Ipswich suburbs, hwy

    Environment Fire crews will conduct the burn tomorrow

    • 16th Jul 2019 3:27 PM
    Minister responds to demands for new Ipswich school

    premium_icon Minister responds to demands for new Ipswich school

    Education There is a growing choir of people calling for the facility