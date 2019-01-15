Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WA Police fined a driver for going too slow. Picture: Twitter
WA Police fined a driver for going too slow. Picture: Twitter
Crime

Driver cops fine for going too slow

by Stephanie Bedo
15th Jan 2019 12:56 PM

We know it can happen but very rarely do we actually see it.

Most of us have to overtake the slow driver in front of us on the motorway and wish that cops were there to witness the snail speed.

So Western Australian drivers are rejoicing at traffic cops in Perth issuing a fine for driving too slow.

WA Police Traffic tweeted the fine early this morning, saying the driver was travelling 28km/h under the speed limit on the freeway.

People were quick to comment on officers taking action over the "painfully annoying" behaviour.

"Yay finally hope this is going to be the start of more to come," one man wrote.

Another said, "Also try educating people to merge at the speed limit and not 20km below the flow of traffic".

Others called for the same to happen on all roads.

"Slow drivers cause people to take risks, which results in accidents," said another Twitter user.

But some were more realistic saying this was a rarity and unfortunately will remain so.

Here's hoping!

cops driver editors picks fine slow

Top Stories

    First 140 jobs available on $5.2b military vehicle project

    premium_icon First 140 jobs available on $5.2b military vehicle project

    Business Jobs include welders, electronics systems engineers, account officers, project leaders and quality control officers.

    • 15th Jan 2019 2:02 PM
    On your marks, get ready, Run for Life has a new date

    premium_icon On your marks, get ready, Run for Life has a new date

    News How running event helps local families

    • 15th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
    The 13 shocking court cases that gripped Ipswich in 2018

    premium_icon The 13 shocking court cases that gripped Ipswich in 2018

    News There were no shortage of shocking matters last year.

    • 15th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
    New sports, arts and tech buildings for Ipswich school

    premium_icon New sports, arts and tech buildings for Ipswich school

    Education It will also welcome a Year 9 cohort to its ranks for the first time