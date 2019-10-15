Cops find ‘forgotten’ knife stashed in woman’s bra

STASHED: A forgotten knife in an unusual location ended with a court date for a young gatton woman.

APPARENT forgetfulness has landed Shantelle Oliver in hot water, after she was caught with a knife stuffed down her shirt.

The 23-year-old Gatton woman was also found with 0.05 grams of meth in two clipseal bags and a drug utensil.

The discoveries were made by plain clothes police officers on September 12, after they spotted Oliver about 11.45am on William St, Gatton.

She appeared to be showing signs of recent drug use and police detained her.

She admitted to having the drugs in the clip-seal bags but said she had picked them off the footpath.

When she produced the knife from her bra, she told officers she had used it earlier that day and forgotten she was carrying it.

Appearing in Gatton Magistrates Court, Oliver pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drug, possession of utensils and possession of a knife in a public place.

She was sentenced to nine months’ probation.