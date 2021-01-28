Cops find crook sleeping on $242,000 cash stash

Police found Steven Dang with $242,000 in cash under his bed in a box. Photo: File

Police found Steven Dang with $242,000 in cash under his bed in a box. Photo: File

FRESH out of jail and living back home at his mum’s house, an Ipswich man was found to be sleeping on a $242,000 cash stash.

Police knew that convicted drug offender Steven Dang had no time to earn the money in a nine to five job since his release on parole and the cash was seized.

Dang was arrested and charged.

He was returned to jail in July.

Thee details emerged when Dang went before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence.

He appeared from jail via video-link.

LOCAL NEWS: Woman crashes into fence, police car while fleeing officers

Steven Dang, 33, from Camira, pleaded guilty to being in possession of tainted property at Camira on May 15, 2020; and possession of items suspected of being used in a drug offence.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said that when officers searched the family’s house at 6.20am an orange Louis Vuitton box was found under Dang’s bed.

Bundles of Australian currency were found inside that had been packaged in three cryovaced plastic bags.

One bag held $101,200 cash, the second bag held $101,000, and the third bag held $40,000.

Police also found $650 in his bedroom cupboard, clip seal bags and digital scales.

“There was no lawful explanation to have $242,000 under his bed,” Mr Scott said.

“He was on parole and the charges breach his parole obligations.”

Mr Scott said Dang had a troubling criminal history and the facts made the tainted property charge a serious example.

Mr Scott said Dang was previously sentenced by the Supreme Court to an eight-year jail term for drug trafficking a schedule 1 drug.

He was on parole when the unexplained bundles of money were found.

Police sought a jail penalty of nine months and for the cash to be forfeited.

Dang’s defence barrister argued for a penalty of no more than 12 months jail, saying he’d already spent more than six months back in custody.

READ MORE: Meatworker’s ‘outrageous’ crime spree ends on stolen moped

He said Dang had worked at various jobs including labourer, a fish and chip shop, steelworker, and more recently in a warehouse.

Dang had completed a TAFE course in business management.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said the maximum penalty for the tainted property offence was two years in jail.

He said Dang was sentenced in May 2016 to eight years jail for drug trafficking and later received parole.

Mr Duroux said he agreed with the prosecutor that the tainted property offence was a serious example involving such a significant amount of currency.

Mr Duroux said a jail penalty was just and appropriate to deter him and others.

Dang was sentenced to a nine-month jail order.

He was immediately eligible to begin his parole application process.

Read more stories by Ross Irby here.