Police found drugs, guns and ammunition during a search of a Summerholme property.
Crime

Cops find 47 cannabis plants, drug 'bible' in bust

Emma Clarke
by
27th Feb 2018 1:50 PM

A 'BIBLE' for growing cannabis, guns, ammunition and 1.3kg of cannabis have been uncovered at property near Ipswich.

Forest Hill Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) detectives searched a property at Summerholme, near Gatton on February 23 and found a large amount of drugs along with the weapons.

Police say they found 47 cannabis plants, 1.3kg of cannabis leaf, 160 cannabis seeds, a .22 calibre rifle and a quantity of ammunition.

Evidence bags from the search warrant contained four large coffee jars filled with a green leafy material and a book titled 'The Cannabis Grow Bible'.

A 63-year-old Summerholm man was charged with a number of offences in relation to the search.

The man is expected to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on March 19.

Ipswich Queensland Times
