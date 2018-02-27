Cops find 47 cannabis plants, drug 'bible' in bust
A 'BIBLE' for growing cannabis, guns, ammunition and 1.3kg of cannabis have been uncovered at property near Ipswich.
Forest Hill Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) detectives searched a property at Summerholme, near Gatton on February 23 and found a large amount of drugs along with the weapons.
Police say they found 47 cannabis plants, 1.3kg of cannabis leaf, 160 cannabis seeds, a .22 calibre rifle and a quantity of ammunition.
Evidence bags from the search warrant contained four large coffee jars filled with a green leafy material and a book titled 'The Cannabis Grow Bible'.
A 63-year-old Summerholm man was charged with a number of offences in relation to the search.
The man is expected to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on March 19.