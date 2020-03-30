Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Northern Territory Police and public health officers conduct health and safety spot-checks on people who are in mandatory 14 day quarantine in Darwin. Picture: Che Chorley
Northern Territory Police and public health officers conduct health and safety spot-checks on people who are in mandatory 14 day quarantine in Darwin. Picture: Che Chorley
Crime

Police begin door-to-door checks on mandatory isolation

by NATASHA EMECK
30th Mar 2020 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NT Police has begun its crackdown on the $62,000 offence which could damage efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday, police officers and health officials went door to door in the Darwin suburbs to ensure people meant to be in quarantine were obeying orders.

Anyone found to be breaching the self isolation requirements faces a $62,800 fine.

coronaviruspromo

NT Police were been busy undertaking hundreds of spot-checks over the weekend to make sure people in quarantine are being compliant, conducting more than 200 checks within a span of 48 hours.

A Secure NT spokesman said every single person who is required to be in self quarantine - whether they have come from overseas or interstate - will be checked to make sure they are doing the right thing.

Darwin resident Callum Gamble, who is on day five of his fortnight in quarantine, said he had a friendly chat with the officers who had come to check on him recently.

"The process has been fairly easy, I'm relying on food in the freezer and mates dropping around food and beer," he said.

Originally published as Cops crack down on $62k offence

 

 

 

Table source: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Table author:Kieran Bicheno

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus darwin fine isolation nt police quarantine quarantine checks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        News Public gatherings of more than two people have been banned, and youth no longer allowed to use playgrounds and skate parks in bid to slow virus spread.

        Attacker’s chilling threat to victim

        premium_icon Attacker’s chilling threat to victim

        News Man with history of offences against women jailed

        Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but restrictions to stay

        premium_icon Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but restrictions to stay

        Health Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but public health restrictions need to stay

        Everything that is closed from today

        Everything that is closed from today

        Health Message from the PM is only go outside if it’s essential