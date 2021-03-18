Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged a man with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year.
Police have charged a man with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year.
Crime

Cops charge man after alleged sexual abuse of 14-year-old

by Jason Walls
18th Mar 2021 3:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a teenager with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Palmerston last year.

Investigators allege the 19-year-old molested the girl in September last year and he has been charged with two counts of engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under 16.

Detectives from the Child Abuse Taskforce took charge of the case and arrested the man on the morning of March 17.

He was remanded in custody to face the Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

jason.walls1@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Cops charge teen after alleged sexual abuse of 14-year-old

child sex abuse crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Springfield developer calls for new partner in $15B project

        Premium Content Springfield developer calls for new partner in $15B project

        Business Latest development is set to turbo charge the project after plans were postponed last year

        • 18th Mar 2021 2:00 PM
        Urgent action needed to reform polluted Bremer River

        Premium Content Urgent action needed to reform polluted Bremer River

        Environment Sewage plants, power station, abattoir and former coal mine have approval to...

        Land outside rural township set for residential subdivision

        Premium Content Land outside rural township set for residential subdivision

        Council News Plans have been submitted to Ipswich City Council to subdivide a 20-hectare block...

        Ipswich businesses targeted in early morning break ins

        Premium Content Ipswich businesses targeted in early morning break ins

        Crime An estimated $10,000 in items, including jewellery, was stolen from an Ipswich pet...