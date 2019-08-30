Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has tweeted pictures of vandalism at LNP headquarters. Picture: Twitter
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has tweeted pictures of vandalism at LNP headquarters. Picture: Twitter
Crime

Cops called over vandals at LNP HQ

by Sarah Vogler
30th Aug 2019 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have been to called investigate after the Liberal-National Party's head office in Spring Hill was vandalised overnight.

The office was splashed in red and blue paint with the word "resist" spray-painted on the road outside.

Both the fire alarm and the office's CCTV cameras were also sprayed with paint while the front door was covered with a type of spakfilla

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington described the vandalism as "disgusting".

"It is just a low act," she said. "The LNP is not going to be bullied by these low lifes. Really they should go and get a job."

More Stories

lnp headquarters police called vandalism

Top Stories

    'RAW AND REAL': The movie set to shock Australia

    premium_icon 'RAW AND REAL': The movie set to shock Australia

    Movies A MOVIE which attracted an R rating in the US is set to shock audiences in Australia in September but its supporters say its brutal truth must be shared.

    FATHER'S DAY: 71 of the best tributes, pics to Ipswich dads

    premium_icon FATHER'S DAY: 71 of the best tributes, pics to Ipswich dads

    People and Places Ipswich dads feel the love for Father's Day

    When new $100M mental health facility will open

    premium_icon When new $100M mental health facility will open

    Health Two major projects to prepare Ipswich Hospital for population boom.

    Barty Party could be over before it really begins

    premium_icon Barty Party could be over before it really begins

    News Ash Barty to face toughest test yet in US Open third round