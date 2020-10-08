Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three drug dealers have been charged by Laidley police during a raid (File Image).
Three drug dealers have been charged by Laidley police during a raid (File Image).
Crime

Cops bust three alleged Laidley drug dealers during raid

Ali Kuchel
8th Oct 2020 2:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOURTEEN well-established cannabis plants have been seized and destroyed during a drug raid in Laidley.

On October 1, Laidley Police ran a drug operation targeting a number of addresses in the Laidley area.

Acting OIC senior sergeant Tony Harm said 12 people were charged with a total of 41 charges relating to the drug misuse act and weapons offences.

"About 14 well-established plants were located in one particular instance, then other smaller amounts of cannabis," Snr Sgt Harm said.

Senior Sergeant Harm said police issued about three supply and produce charges between the 12 people.

"We are hoping it will have some impact on the local drug supply in the area," he said.

The majority of people charged are due to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on November 2.

laidley police lockyer valley drug bust
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Next step for flood victims after settlement talks fail

        Premium Content Next step for flood victims after settlement talks fail

        News Ipswich flood victims have been dealt another blow in their class action against the State Government. Here’s what is next

        Why 41yo L-plater was fined more than $1000

        Premium Content Why 41yo L-plater was fined more than $1000

        News A 41-year-old learner driver who stopped to let his mate relieve himself on the...

        ‘If only the fairies could talk’: Cash stolen in break in

        Premium Content ‘If only the fairies could talk’: Cash stolen in break in

        Crime A small business owner who was starting to find her feet in a new location has been...

        Family thankful for smoke alarms as house goes up in flames

        Premium Content Family thankful for smoke alarms as house goes up in flames

        News Five firefighter crews attended the scene of a house fire in Ipswich in the early...