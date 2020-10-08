Cops bust three alleged Laidley drug dealers during raid

Three drug dealers have been charged by Laidley police during a raid (File Image).

FOURTEEN well-established cannabis plants have been seized and destroyed during a drug raid in Laidley.

On October 1, Laidley Police ran a drug operation targeting a number of addresses in the Laidley area.

Acting OIC senior sergeant Tony Harm said 12 people were charged with a total of 41 charges relating to the drug misuse act and weapons offences.

"About 14 well-established plants were located in one particular instance, then other smaller amounts of cannabis," Snr Sgt Harm said.

Senior Sergeant Harm said police issued about three supply and produce charges between the 12 people.

"We are hoping it will have some impact on the local drug supply in the area," he said.

The majority of people charged are due to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on November 2.