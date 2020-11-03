Menu
Detectives have swarmed a busy Bundaberg street in an attempt to get vital information about the stabbing death of 36-year-old Lisa Hund on Friday.
Crime

Cops blitz busy street in bid for stabbing death answers

Rhylea Millar
by and Nathan Edwards, Rhylea Millar
3rd Nov 2020 2:37 PM
Police have been conducting vehicle stops along Kepnock Road in Bundaberg, as investigators continue to seek information relating to the murder of 36-year-old Lisa Hund on Friday.

Detectives and uniformed Police stopped cars along the busy thoroughfare that leads to the nearby Kepnock State High School, asking commuters for any information or dashcam footage that might assist with investigations.

When asked if investigators were looking for anything in particular, Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop reaffirmed the operation was primarily an "information-seeking exercise".

"It's a part of our wide ranging inquiry in relation to the homicide of the woman at the address last week." Sergeant Bishop said.

Sergeant Bishop also confirmed police are following "multiple" lines of inquiry into what led up to the fatal incident, including information from neighbours, CCTV and dashcam footage from inquiries.

This follows Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford revealing at a press conference on Sunday that the 16-year-old boy who has been charged with the murder of Ms Hund is a student at the local high school and was known to the deceased.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: A forensic investigation of the Kepnock Rd house and crime scene was underway last Friday.
The mother of the victim has also been assisting with police inquiries, with Det Insp Pettiford saying she's coping the best way she can.

"Police have been talking with her this morning and the family liaison officer described her as being numb, which is exactly the reaction you'd expect from this … she's lost her daughter."

Anyone who can assist police are asked to phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Cops blitz busy street in bid for stabbing death answers

