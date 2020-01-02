One driver busted almost 3 times legal limit from 800 RBTs

Although there were no traditional fireworks in Ipswich on NYE, there was some traditional misbehaviour.

POLICE from the Ipswich area praised the behaviour of revellers across the region who welcomed in 2020.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said despite the number of people out and about, behaviour was surprisingly good, with only a few people drink driving and limited alcohol-related offences.

In Ipswich, 17 people were charged with 28 offences including four people charged with public nuisance and one person charged with failing to leave a licensed premises, assault, obstructing police and disorderly conduct.

Ipswich District police conducted more than 800 random breath tests detecting four drink drivers with BAC readings between 0.052 and 0.121 per cent.

"Crowds gathered at entertainment hubs, clubs and licensed venues with the overwhelming majority enjoying the new year celebrations and although police were kept busy, there were only a small number of arrests and no major incidents reported," the spokesperson said.

"New Year's Eve, a traditionally busy night for police across Queensland, saw a large police operation throughout the Southern Region with a focus on entertainment hubs and areas where large crowds gathered."