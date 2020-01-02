Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Although there were no traditional fireworks in Ipswich on NYE, there was some traditional misbehaviour.
Although there were no traditional fireworks in Ipswich on NYE, there was some traditional misbehaviour.
News

One driver busted almost 3 times legal limit from 800 RBTs

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
1st Jan 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 2nd Jan 2020 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE from the Ipswich area praised the behaviour of revellers across the region who welcomed in 2020.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said despite the number of people out and about, behaviour was surprisingly good, with only a few people drink driving and limited alcohol-related offences.

In Ipswich, 17 people were charged with 28 offences including four people charged with public nuisance and one person charged with failing to leave a licensed premises, assault, obstructing police and disorderly conduct.

Ipswich District police conducted more than 800 random breath tests detecting four drink drivers with BAC readings between 0.052 and 0.121 per cent.

"Crowds gathered at entertainment hubs, clubs and licensed venues with the overwhelming majority enjoying the new year celebrations and although police were kept busy, there were only a small number of arrests and no major incidents reported," the spokesperson said.

"New Year's Eve, a traditionally busy night for police across Queensland, saw a large police operation throughout the Southern Region with a focus on entertainment hubs and areas where large crowds gathered."

court news ipswich police new years eve
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Hally’s weather predictions for 2020

        premium_icon REVEALED: Hally’s weather predictions for 2020

        Weather And the outlook is rather surprising.

        • 2nd Jan 2020 7:00 AM
        City goes Ballistic for its new venue

        premium_icon City goes Ballistic for its new venue

        Business Ipswich’s newest brewery bar and restaurant has lived up to its name since opening...

        • 2nd Jan 2020 7:00 AM
        Teen robs ride-share driver at Ipswich shopping centre

        premium_icon Teen robs ride-share driver at Ipswich shopping centre

        Crime A teenage boy has been charged after allegedly robbing a driver at knifepoint.

        Barty back on home turf ahead of Australian Open

        premium_icon Barty back on home turf ahead of Australian Open

        News For Ipswich’s most loved tennis player Ashleigh Barty, there is no place like home.