‘Copper c***s’: Teens outburst towards police at local pub

A Lockyer teen has appeared in court after he yelled obscenities at police while sitting on the footpath outside a local pub.

Reid Joseph Lowe pleaded guilty to one charge of public nuisance in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January 29, after he yelled foul-mouthed slurs at police who were conducting COVID-19 compliance checks at the Royal Hotel.

Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor said Lowe was sitting on the footpath with a friend when he began to shout at police who were getting out of their car.

The 19-year-old was heard saying to his mate “that was one of the c***s,” Senior Sergeant Windsor said.

Senior Sergeant Windsor said Lowe continued to yell at police, calling them “copper pig c***s” while families with young children were entering and exiting the bistro of the hotel.

Lowe was told by police to calm down and to move away from the building as he was smoking a cigarette within 500 meters of the entrance, Senior Sergeant Windsor told the court.

Lowe refused to move and said “everyone else does it,” Senior Sergeant Windsor said.

Senior Sergeant Windsor said police attempted to diffuse the situation as Lowe became argumentative, however he was taken to the Gatton watch house where he was charged and remained until he calmed down.

Representing himself in court, Lowe said he was now out of work after being fired from the local meatworks last week.

Magistrate Graham Lee said Lowe’s offending was “terrible behaviour” considering families were in the vicinity.

Mr Lee fined Lowe $500.

No conviction was recorded.