A child safety officer believed the man was in a relationship with his wife and illegally used the system to look into his background.
Cop used records system to check on woman's new partner

Geoff Egan
21st Aug 2020 3:58 PM
During a period of "marital distress" a veteran police officer used the police lookup system to investigate a man he believed his wife was seeing.

After seeing messages on his wife's phone from a man who Detective Sergeant George Albert Germanos believed she was in a relationship with, he used the police records computer system, QPRIME, to look the man up.

On February 21 and April 2, Germanos used the QPRIME police records system to look the man up.

On Friday Germanos, 45, pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to computer hacking.

The court heard Germanos, who worked child protection, was worried about the safety of his children due to the "emotive nature" of his work.

Less than a month after the second search Germanos told his boss about the illegal searches. The court heard police would not have known about them if he had not confessed.

Veteran police officer George Albert Germanos used the police lookup system to investigate a man he believed his wife was seeing. Picture: Facebook
Germanos's lawyer Callan Lloyd said his client had "an oversensitivity" to the danger others posed to children due to working in child safety.

"The motivation for the searches is the concern for his family and children," Mr Lloyd said.

Germanos and his wife have since reconciled.

Mr Lloyd said the offences were "an aberration" for Germanos who had never done anything similar.

The court heard Germanos had been a police officer for 25-year and has worked for in child protection 15 years.

Mr Lloyd said Germanos will face Queensland Police Service disciplinary action for the actions.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said Germanos's actions were part of a "misguided attempt to protect" his family.

But she said his decision to self-report the crimes was a significant mitigating factor as they would have gone undetected if he had stayed silent.

Germanos was placed on a $1000 good behaviour bond for the next 12 months. A conviction was not recorded.

