A Sydney police officer shot a man who had allegedly stabbed another officer in the hand. Picture: 7News Sydney via NCA NewsWire

A Sydney police officer shot a man who had allegedly stabbed his colleague in the hand on Sydney’s northern beaches.

The officers had been called to a home on Warringah Road in Narraweena about 5.20pm when they were allegedly approached by a man holding a knife, police said in a statement.

The man allegedly hit an officer in the head with a fire extinguisher.

A police officer suffered a stab wound to his hand. Picture: 7News Sydney via NCA NewsWire

The same officer was also allegedly stabbed in the hand.

The wounded officer’s colleague then drew his gun and shot the alleged stabber in the leg.

The man has been taken under police guard to hospital in a stable condition.

The officer was also taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Neither men sustained life-threatening injuries.

A crticial incident has been declared, with investigations into the circumstances ongoing.

More to come.



Originally published as Cop stabbed before officer opens fire