A good Samaritan and a courageous cop pulled an elderly couple from O'Keefes dam in Creswick,
News

Hero cop saves elderly couple from submerged car

by Andrew Koubaridis
8th Nov 2019 9:09 AM
AN ELDERLY couple are lucky to be alive after their car careered off a road and sunk into a dam in Creswick yesterday.

A bystander and a police officer are being hailed as heroes after they came to the rescue of the South Australian couple, aged in their 80s, on Thursday morning.

Police have been told an MG sedan, driving on the Midland Highway, left the road and slammed into O'Keefes Dam - where it quickly began to sink about 11am.

A 39-year-old man travelling in a car close behind witnessed the incident and jumped into the water, rescuing the male driver trapped inside the vehicle.

A Victoria Police Leading Senior Constable arrived shortly after and dived under water to rescue the female passenger who was still trapped inside the vehicle.

 

 

O'Keefes Dam on Midland Hwy in Creswick, VIctoria.
O'Keefes Dam on Midland Hwy in Creswick, VIctoria.

 

The 82-year-old South Australian driver from Hackney was taken to hospital with mild hypothermia while his passenger, an 80-year-old South Australian woman from Hackney was also taken to hospital with the same injuries.

They were both in a stable condition.

A witness told the Nine Network the car was seen travelling "at speed" before the crash.

A police investigation is ongoing.

andrew.koubaridis@news.com.au

