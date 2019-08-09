Menu
Is it alleged the officer was pinned between the police vehicle and a car. Photo: Bill Hearne
Crime

Cop ‘pinned’ between cars after ramming

by Emily Halloran
9th Aug 2019 9:33 AM
A POLICE officer has been hospitalised after being 'pinned' between two cars while confronting an alleged thief on the Gold Coast overnight.

Police are still hunting for the man responsible.

The constable was rammed during an incident with an alleged fuel thief in Labrador around 11.15pm.

It is alleged the man, who was driving a silver Toyota Aurion with stolen Queensland license plates, filled up without paying at a petrol station on Frank Street in Labrador.

The attendant exited the store and tried to stop him.

Police were travelling north past the petrol station and pulled in when they saw the commotion.

It is alleged the constable, 28, got out of the police car to speak to the driver.

The alleged thief then accelerated, pinning the officer between the police car and Toyota.

He then allegedly reversed and drove away, driving west along Robert Street.

Police said the man collided with a parked car on Corrine Street before fleeing on foot.

The police officer was transported to hospital for treatment of a suspected fractured shoulder, a knee injury and soft tissue damage.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

