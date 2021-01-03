Menu
Cop has two cars stolen in overnight hit

by SAM FLANAGAN
3rd Jan 2021 1:07 PM
A Townsville police officer has had two of their cars stolen after their home was broken into overnight.

It's believed the officer's house was broken into and the offenders took off with car keys they located inside the property.

The offenders stole a white 2007 Subaru Impreza and a grey 2016 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport wagon.

It's believed the white Impreza was involved in a fuel drive off at 5am at a Townsville service station.

It's understood they fled after putting 30L of fuel into the car.

If you have any information on the stolen cars contact Policelink on 131 444.

