Cop ‘flasher’ fined after dodgy merge onto highway

COP IT : Tim Lumsdale ended up in court after he flashed his headlights at a police car.

COP IT : Tim Lumsdale ended up in court after he flashed his headlights at a police car.

SO HOW do you achieve a public nuisance offence on the Ipswich Motorway — just ask hapless Ipswich driver Timothy Lumsdale.

Annoyed when the driver of a dark Commodore apparently cut him off at a traffic merge with the motorway, Lumsdale flashed his headlights in annoyance.

But he was then intercepted and made to pull over by the driver of what turned out to be an unmarked police car.

However, Lumsdale’s foul language and stroppy behaviour then earned him an appearance before Ipswich Magistrates Court, charged with causing public nuisance on the motorway.

Adding insult to Lumsdale’s perception of being wronged by the driver’s merge, the police officer fined him for flashing his headlights at the police car.

Leading a relatively blameless life, Timothy Christopher Lumsdale, 64, from Collingwood Park, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance on the Ipswich Motorway on Thursday, October 17.

Police walked up to the passenger-side door of his stopped car and told Lumsdale that he was still on the motorway — the traffic going around him.

Officers saw him pick a steering wheel lock off the floor and put it on the seat. They asked what it was — he replied, “you know what the f*** it is”.

When queried about it being a public nuisance on a motorway charge, prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were members of the public and should not have to listen to such language.

Defence lawyer Bradley Munt said Lumsdale was heading home from work as a boat mechanic when the incident occurred at 3pm.

Mr Munt said there was a road merge with Ipswich Motorway at Goodna and as the driver of a dark blue Commodore wagon came alongside, Lumsdale believed it would go in behind him as other drivers were doing as part of the merging process.

“Instead it sped up and pulled in front of him,” Mr Munt said.

“He reacted by flashing his headlights at the car. He thought it was an inappropriate merge.

“It was an unmarked police car.”

Mr Munt said Lumsdale accepted that the verbal altercation that followed had been inappropriate and his conduct very out character.

“He was aggrieved at the (police) driver of the Commodore in an inappropriate merge,” he said.

“He got a ticket for flashing his lights at the police car.”

Magistrate Kurt Fowler described Lumsdale’s behaviour after being intercepted as bizarre.

“I accept it (behaviour) was an aberration, sir. Something occurred that day. Your behaviour was petulant,” he said. “It is the very reason why people would question as to why you would want to be a police officer.

He fined Lumsdale $450. No conviction was recorded.