Suspended Mackay Police Constable Tristan William Lebherz, 28, is accused of attempting to pervert justice, misconduct in public office and 15 counts of using a restricted computer without consent.
Suspended Mackay Police Constable Tristan William Lebherz, 28, is accused of attempting to pervert justice, misconduct in public office and 15 counts of using a restricted computer without consent.
Cop in court on 17 Crime and Corruption Commission charges

Sherele Moody
26th Aug 2019 4:20 PM
A CONSTABLE accused of accessing the Queensland Police Service's Qprime database will return to court in a couple of months.

Constable Tristan William Lebherz is charged with 15 counts of using a restricted computer without consent and one count each of attempting to pervert justice and misconduct in public office.

The Crime and Corruption Commission alleges Constable Lebherz made a number of unauthorised searches of the database.

The CCC also alleges he attempted to pervert the course of justice following a routine police traffic interception of person known to him and that he allegedly disclosed confidential information to associates.

Constable Lebherz's matter was mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

He has been ordered to return to the Brisbane court on November 6.

The 28-year-old has not yet entered a plea, remains on bail and has been suspended from his job while the matter is before the courts. 　- NewsRegional

