Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police office has been dragged by a vehicle as multiple cars were rammed by two alleged offenders. One of the vehicles was occupied by a woman and baby.
A police office has been dragged by a vehicle as multiple cars were rammed by two alleged offenders. One of the vehicles was occupied by a woman and baby.
Crime

Cop dragged and cars rammed in dramatic pursuit

by Greg Stolz
6th Nov 2020 1:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A police officer has been injured in a dramatic incident on the Gold Coast in which a vehicle with a woman and baby inside was hit by another car.

The incident happened on Thomas Drive, Chevron Island, and emergency services were on the scene.

Police said a number of cars were rammed by two offenders in a vehicle, which was caught in a traffic jam when officers arrived about 12.10pm.

The officer was believed to have suffered leg injuries after being dragged by a vehicle.

The pair fled on foot before being nabbed by members of the public and taken into custody about 12.30pm.

The woman and young baby were not believed to have been injured.

Originally published as Cop dragged, cars rammed in dramatic pursuit

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council locks in new operator for CBD cinema complex

        Premium Content Council locks in new operator for CBD cinema complex

        Council News An extra two cinemas will be added to take the total number in the CBD movie complex to eight

        • 6th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
        Concerns raised servo complex will add to congestion woes

        Premium Content Concerns raised servo complex will add to congestion woes

        Council News The proposed development would include car wash facilities, drive-through food...

        Former Jet conquers twists, turns on rise to Origin heroics

        Premium Content Former Jet conquers twists, turns on rise to Origin heroics

        Sport The Capewell story is a win for players that do not give up or think they are too...

        Teen sets fire to house over aircon row

        Premium Content Teen sets fire to house over aircon row

        News A Children’s Court judge has admonished a girl over her second arson attack on a...