Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The officer was driving a marked police car.
The officer was driving a marked police car.
Crime

Cop charged with driving at 171km/h

by Angie Raphael
29th Sep 2020 2:19 PM

A Perth policeman who was not authorised to chase a driver when he allegedly reached a speed of 171km/h has been charged with reckless driving.

Police say the officer had been trying to stop a motorcycle in Baldivis about 8.30am on June 16, but he allegedly drove at excessive speed without being properly authorised.

"The officer was on duty and driving a marked police vehicle at the time," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"It will be further alleged the officer drove at 171km/h in a 100km/h speed zone."

The 31-year-old senior constable from the Traffic Enforcement Group will face Rockingham Magistrates Court later on Tuesday.

He has been placed on restricted duties pending the outcome of his court matter.

Originally published as Cop charged with driving at 171km/h

More Stories

crime dangerous driving police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Belated NAIDOC date marks return for popular events group

        Premium Content Belated NAIDOC date marks return for popular events group

        News After having to cancel six months of events, Spirit of the Valley is hosting their first cultural festival since before COVID-19 arrived.

        Shows won’t be the same without legend Syd

        Premium Content Shows won’t be the same without legend Syd

        News A well known and well respected figure in the agriculture show scene has passed...

        Election candidates face 40 debates across the state

        Election candidates face 40 debates across the state

        News The Queensland Times is joining News Queensland’s extensive election...

        Popular tennis courts no longer free to use

        Premium Content Popular tennis courts no longer free to use

        News A local business has secured a lease on the tennis courts at Ipswich’s largest...