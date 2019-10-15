Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police car collided with a bollard in Melbourne. Picture: Twitter
A police car collided with a bollard in Melbourne. Picture: Twitter
Environment

Cop car wrecked in tram bingle

by Shannon Molloy
15th Oct 2019 3:40 PM

A POLICE vehicle has been wrecked after sideswiping a tram and smashing into a bollard in Melbourne this afternoon.

Officers were responding to a call nearby at about 12.35pm when the incident occurred at the corner of Flinders St and Spencer St in the CBD, a Victoria Police spokesman said.

The circumstances are now being investigated.

Police say the officers weren't injured in the bingle and nor were any passengers on the tram.

 

The accident has caused delays to some services. Picture: Channel 9
The accident has caused delays to some services. Picture: Channel 9

 

Route 70 services were cancelled while diversions were in place for route 75, but both have since resumed as normal, Yarra Trams said in a statement.

Delays could be experienced into the afternoon.

More Stories

Show More
car crash police trams tram travel

Top Stories

    Residents urged to submit against New Hope

    premium_icon Residents urged to submit against New Hope

    Environment Residents groups are calling out to those who opposed the development application of for Lantrak's proposal to fill the New Hope mine.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Bushfire devastates back up paddocks, spares house

    premium_icon Bushfire devastates back up paddocks, spares house

    News Six years ago, Trevor and Dell Shaw spent two-and-a-half weeks trapped on their...

    Why Ipswich job scheme fraudster was back in court

    premium_icon Why Ipswich job scheme fraudster was back in court

    News An Ipswich father who stole $94,000 from a regional jobs scheme has landed himself...