Crime

Cop car shooter in jail

Ross Irby
by
13th May 2019 2:44 PM
A TOOWOOMBA man accused of firing shots from a rifle at a police car in Goodna will remain in jail after being charged with a series of weapon's offences.

Rodney George Bell, 59, from the suburb of Newtown, did not leave his watch-house cell when his matters went before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

It was a brief mention this morning with the court duty lawyer simply asking that Bell's matters be adjourned.

Bell is charged with unlawful possession of weapon - a firearm at Goodna on Friday, May 10; wilful damage to police property between Parker St, Breezeway Court and Eric St; dangerous conduct with a weapon; two counts of doing acts intended to maim and disable; and not having authority to have explosives (ammunition).

His charges stem from alleged incidents that took place at 7pm.

Polair was called in and a man arrested at 9pm.

Bell's matters will be back before the Ipswich court for mention on June 5.

