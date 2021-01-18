Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police Arrest
Police Arrest
Crime

Cop car rammed, wanted man dragged from vehicle

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
18th Jan 2021 11:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE car has been rammed in a dramatic arrest at Townsville Airport.

Initial reports indicate police were attempting to intercept a wanted person driving a black Holden Cruze at the airport about 11.30am.

The wanted man rammed the police car and crashed into a rental car in the ordeal.

Police arrest a wanted man at Townsville Airport. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Police arrest a wanted man at Townsville Airport. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Police officers smashed the windows of the wanted man's car and dragged him from the vehicle.

Police arrested a wanted man at Townsville Airport Picture: Alix Sweeney
Police arrested a wanted man at Townsville Airport Picture: Alix Sweeney

He was arrested at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to treat an officer who suffered some minor glass cuts to his hands.

The wanted man had cuts down his legs, and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

It is not clear why the man was wanted by police.

Originally published as Cop car rammed, wanted man dragged from vehicle

Police arrest a wanted man at Townsville Airport. One officer was treated for minor cuts at scene. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Police arrest a wanted man at Townsville Airport. One officer was treated for minor cuts at scene. Picture: Alix Sweeney
The car windows were smashed in the arrest. Picture: Alix Sweeney
The car windows were smashed in the arrest. Picture: Alix Sweeney

More Stories

. car rammed crime police car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        Premium Content Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        News Queensland is on track to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on Friday after one new case was recorded in hotel quarantine.

        Ceiling collapses in early morning house fire

        Premium Content Ceiling collapses in early morning house fire

        News Firefighters fought to protect surrounding properties after a blaze broke out in...

        ‘Special guy’: Family mourns loss of beloved chiropractor

        Premium Content ‘Special guy’: Family mourns loss of beloved chiropractor

        News Gary Migotto passed away earlier this month at the age of 54

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 16 drink, drug drivers

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: 16 drink, drug drivers

        News A mum of six pleaded guilty to driving with ice in her system